Costa del Sol town installs book exchange points in public spaces

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has installed five reading booths in public spaces to encourage the exchange of books between residents and visitors.

The idea behind ‘bookcrossings’ has already taken off in other towns in the province including neighbouring Torre del Mar, which has a series of small cabins along the beach where people can leave unwanted books and pick up their next read.

The five units have been installed in various playgrounds in the town, including María Zambrano park, which has recently been renovated with improved public facilities, benches and litter bins.