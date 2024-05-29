Costa del Sol town hall allocates 55,000 euros for charitable causes

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Last Monday's council meeting at Torrox town hall. SUR
Torrox town hall has agreed to donate 35,000 euros to the Nerja-based Taller de la Amistad which helps people with disabilities and 20,000 euros to the local branch of the Red Cross

Eugenio Cabezas

Torrox

Wednesday, 29 May 2024, 14:54

Torrox town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol approved at its last council meeting on Monday 27 May a grant of 55,000 euros which will be divided between two charitable organisations.

Some 35,000 euros will go to the Nerja-based El Taller de la Amistad, which helps people with disabilities and also works in Torrox.

According to mayor of Torrox Óscar Medina, El Taller de la Amistad “is an active part of the social fabric of the municipality doing great and admirable work for people of all ages who need special attention.”

Meanwhile, 20,000 euros to the local branch of the Red Cross. The money will go towards a basic needs package to help vulnerable people and families in Torrox.

Councillors also unanimously approved a motion to ask the Junta de Andalucía to provide sufficient human resources for students with special educational needs in Torrox. The motion was presented by the opposition socialist PSOE group.

The councillor for education, José Luis Ruiz (PP), said that thanks to investments of up to 568 million euros in Andalucía, Torrox will have a second specific classroom for primary school children with special educational needs and another newly created for secondary next year. “Our students will not have to go to Nerja or Vélez-Málaga and we guarantee their schooling until the age of 21,” he said.

