The new Portovelis market will be held in Vélez-Málaga's San Francisco area. E. Cabezas
Costa del Sol town confirms date for new market after failure to announce postponement sparked anger
Vélez-Málaga town hall has confirmed that Portovelis, the second-hand and antiques market that should have started in March, will be going ahead on Sunday 21 April

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Vélez-Málaga

Tuesday, 16 April 2024, 14:35

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol has confirmed that its new ‘Portovelis’ second-hand and antiques market will take place for the first time on Sunday 21 April.

The town hall, along with the town’s trade association ACEV, had originally announced that it would be starting on Sunday 17 March. However, neither body publicised the fact that it was to be postponed, resulting in complaints posted on social media from a number of residents and visitors who had gone to the town specifically to check out the new market.

Even staff at the town's tourist information office, which is next to the main town hall building on Plaza de las Carmelitas; one of the three squares where the market was supposed to be taking place, had not been informed of the cancellation and had been sending people to Plaza de la Constitución and San Francisco area, where the event was also supposed to be taking place.

Neither the town hall nor ACEV commented on the failure to communicate the cancellation at the time and in response to questions from SUR in English as to what had happened both parties blamed the other for the error.

Deadline for applications for stalls

Portovelis will run from 10am to 5pm on the third Sunday of every month starting this week, 21 April, although visitors are advised to check social media or the town hall website before future events.

President of ACEV José Antonio González explained that the market will be held in the town’s San Francisco area near the San Francisco market. "There will be a wide variety of gastronomic, craft and second-hand products. Throughout the day there will be performances by local dance groups, a concert by the municipal music band, performances by a brass band and parades,” he said.

Anyone interested in having a stall must submit an application form along with the documentation required to ACEV’s offices in Conjunto El Carmen, Edf. San Bernardo, Local Bajo Derecha, Vélez-Málaga, by phone: 952 504 202 or email: empresariosvelez@gmail.com as well via ACEV’s social media and at Vélez-Málaga town hall. Registration will close on Wednesday 17th April.

