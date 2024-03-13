Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of earthquake rubble. SUR
Costa del Sol town to celebrate ‘dog day’ with specialist unit involved in Morocco earthquake rescue
Animal welfare

The event is taking place in Algarrobo Costa in the Axarquía on Sunday 17 March and proceeds will go to local dog charities

Eugenio Cabezas

Algarrobo

Wednesday, 13 March 2024, 17:29

The town of Algarrobo on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol is holding its first ever ‘Día del Perro’ or ‘dog day’ on Sunday 17 March. The event is being organised by the town hall and Doggie Land. "There are many residents and visitors who love dogs and during this day they will have the opportunity to learn about dog care and enjoy the exhibitions we have prepared," said deputy mayor Francisco Marín.

The event is being held on Avenida de la Torre Ladeada next to La Tarta in Algarrobo Costa. It will start at 1pm with a canine competition with prizes for best male and best female, best puppy, and children with their pets. Those interested in taking part can register on the same day from 11am by donating one euro.

Deputy mayor of Algarrobo Francisco Marín with a poster advertising Día del Perro. SUR

At 1.30pm the GERCCMA fire and rescue unit of Malaga, specialised in rescuing people using the so-called 'Arcón Method', will be giving a demonstration. "This is the unit that helped in the recent earthquake in Morocco and they are going to carry out a simulation of a rescue, so I encourage you all not to miss it because it will leave you speechless," said the councillor.

From 4pm there will be a dog training exhibition with the company Funny Dogs and at 5pm there will be a prize-giving ceremony for the best dog in all categories. "All the winners will receive fantastic prizes for their pets," said Marín in a press release.

Animal charity, Axarquia Animal Rescue, will have a stand at the event to raise funds for the care of abandoned animals and to give information to those interested in adopting dogs and cats and there will be entertainment from the group Duo Golden Cuba as well as a stall serving food and drinks. Part of the proceeds will be donated to an animal shelter.

