Costa del sol town carries out emergency works to provide safe drinking water to residents

Nerja Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 09:27

After a health alert was issued on Friday 15 December stating that water from a spring in the coastal village of Maro, which belongs to Nerja on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, was declared not fit for human consumption due to its "high natural radioactivity", Nerja town hall has moved quickly to provide an emergency solution to provide local residents with drinking water.

Since the alert was raised last Friday, the town hall has been giving out five-litre bottles to the 800 or so residents in the coastal town.

A 600,000-euro emergency project to install a pipeline from Neighbouring Nerja was already under way as a result of the effects of the extreme drought the area is experiencing. However, work to complete the pipe has been speeded up, as reported on Tuesday 19 December in a statement given by the councillor responsible for Infrastructure, José Alberto Tomé.

The councillor also highlighted that other projects are also ongoing including a pipeline to the Castillo Alto area, which, according to Tomé, this action will guarantee water supply to La Noria and Pueblo Rocío, to the Castillo Alto industrial estate and to all the surrounding areas.