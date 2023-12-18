Water in Malaga province village declared unfit for human consumption due to excessive 'natural radioactivity'

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Monday, 18 December 2023, 14:41 Compartir Copiar enlace

The extreme drought affecting Malaga province is beginning to take its toll not only in the form of water shortages but also with the first drinking water problems. The municipal water service of Nerja announced on Friday (1% December) that the regional ministry of Health and Consumption of the Junta de Andalucía has declared the water in the hamlet of Maro to be "unfit for human consumption" after finding "excess natural radioactivity" in the latest analysis carried out by Aguas de Narixa.

This restriction only affects Maro and not the adjacent town of Nerja, as it is only the water from a Maro spring that has the problem. The district, with some 800 registered residents, is affected as it is supplied only with water from this spring, while Nerja receives water from other sources.

Maro’s water may not be used for drinking or as an ingredient in the preparation of food. It can, however, be used for cleaning or personal hygiene. The water supplier Aguas de Narixa said, in a statement, "the radioactivity detected has natural causes, caused by the radiation emitted by certain minerals present in the rock and soil through which the underground water of the Maro spring flows". "The low level of the aquifers has probably influenced the increase in these levels of natural radioactivity," Aguas de Narixa added.

Restrictions will be lifted when the levels detected are below the legal limits set. Nerja town hall and Aguas de Narixa are analysing the possibility of connection Maro to other sources of supply. Aguas de Narixa will provide free drinking water to the affected residents during the period of the restriction. The distribution of bottles began on the afternoon of 15 December through the streets of Maro. In addition, bottles of water can be collected at the home and social care centre from 10am to noon and from 5pm to 7pm.

Water will be distributed at these locations and times on a daily basis for the duration of the incident. A five-litre bottle of water per person per day will be provided, bearing in mind that this water is only for drinking and cooking, as the tap water can continue to be used for all other purposes.

For any further clarification or information, the Aguas de Narixa office can be contacted from 9am to 1pm, at Calle Málaga, Nerja, or one can call the Aguas de Narixa freephone number on 900 813 810, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days of the week.