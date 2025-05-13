Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Costa del Sol town advances plans for over 500 new homes
Housing

Costa del Sol town advances plans for over 500 new homes

The town hall has approved the development of 250,000 square metres of land to build new roads to ease congestion and start construction of the properties

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Tuesday, 13 May 2025, 11:00

Vélez-Málaga town hall, on the eastern Costa del Sol, has given the green light to the development of 250,000 square metres of land in the Camino de Torrox area to the east of the town, to build 509 houses and widen the existing road to ease traffic.

Speaking after the council meeting during which the plans were approved on Monday 12 May, mayor of Vélez, Jesús Lupiáñez, said he was "pleased" with the "momentum of a new project that will represent a before and after for the municipality, since we are talking about a decisive step to accommodate new housing, which represents one of our most important bets for the future of Vélez-Málaga".

Widening the road will involve the existing infrastructure in the El Limonar area to the south, building two additional roads and a bicycle lane. The project will cover an extension of some 800 metres.

Lupiáñez went on to say, "This is a major and important step forward for the residents of Vélez-Málaga, as the connection between the main town and the coast is one of the main objectives, given the significant traffic flow that takes place along this road." He added that it would be "a key element in the decongestion of the accesses to Vélez-Málaga and against the traffic density generated at peak hours of higher volume of vehicles."

