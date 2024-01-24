Costa del Sol school recognised for work on equal opportunities

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 21:35 Compartir Copiar enlace

The work to teach equality to pupils at the Sierra Almijara secondary school in Nerja, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, has been recognised by Spain’s Ministry for Education. It was one of eight winners of the Classrooms for Equality Awards: Irene Awards 2023, a competition that is held at a national level.

The jury recognised the work to make 'the library a resource for working on equality', coordinated by teacher Isabel Motos Fernández, along with the involvement of 10 other teachers at the school.

The aim of the working group is to make literature in the purple corner of the school’s library more dynamic and include novels that break down gender roles, books that raise questions about equality and biographies about outstanding women in their professional fields. Teachers develop educational materials based on the books which they use in their lessons, linking them with the school curriculum aimed at different levels.

Two awards for work on equality

The Irene Awards recognise educational projects, curricular materials and educational innovation that contribute to preventing and eradicating gender violence, promoting equality and a culture of peace, seeking the development of strategies for equality between men and women in the national educational sphere, according to a statement issued by the Junta de Andalucía on Tuesday 24 January.

This is the second recognition received by the Nerja school in the space of a month for its work on equality. On 11 December 2023 it was also given an award at the eighteenth Rosa Regás Awards. Two members of the working group, teachers Isabel Motos and Andrea Fernández González, received recognition for their proposal Si Yo Fuera Otra (If I Were Another).

It is a resource for working on gender inequalities using a selection of fragments from the play El Diario Violeta de Carlota (Carlota’s Purple Diary) by Gemma Lienas, in which students learn about the reality of girls and women in different parts of the world. According to the Junta de Andalucía, the project helps pupils to “become aware of inequalities, which they will have to research and delve deeper into".