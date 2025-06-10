Costa del Sol music festival reveals final lineup ahead of 10th anniversary

Jennie Rhodes Torre del Mar Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 12:31 Compartir

Colombian reggaeton sensation Kapo is the final signing for this year's Weekend Beach festival which is taking place in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol from Thursday 10 to Saturday 12 July. His was the last name to be added to the lineup for the 10th anniversary festival, which has now been finalised.

Kapo's biggest hit, Ohnana, is a message of hope which accumulated more than 65 million views on YouTube in 2024. The more recent Uwaie has had more than 11 million views to date. Kapo is signed with the label La Industria Inc which has also signed artists such as Nicky Jam and Manuel Turizo.

Other artists on this year's line up include popular Spanish rock-pop band Estopa (only performance in Andalucía), KASE O (only performance in Andalucía), English indie rock band Kaiser Chiefs (only performance in Andalucía), Mâthame, Lori Meyers, Rozaleén, Lía Kali and many more.

