Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Colombian reggaeton singer Kapo will be headlining the Weekend Beach festival in Torre del Mar. SUR
Culture

Costa del Sol music festival reveals final lineup ahead of 10th anniversary

Colombian reggaeton sensation Kapo was the last name to be added to Torre del Mar's Weekend Beach event which also includes the English indie rock band Kaiser Chiefs and is taking place from Thursday 10 to Saturday 12 July

Jennie Rhodes

Torre del Mar

Tuesday, 10 June 2025, 12:31

Colombian reggaeton sensation Kapo is the final signing for this year's Weekend Beach festival which is taking place in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol from Thursday 10 to Saturday 12 July. His was the last name to be added to the lineup for the 10th anniversary festival, which has now been finalised.

Kapo's biggest hit, Ohnana, is a message of hope which accumulated more than 65 million views on YouTube in 2024. The more recent Uwaie has had more than 11 million views to date. Kapo is signed with the label La Industria Inc which has also signed artists such as Nicky Jam and Manuel Turizo.

Other artists on this year's line up include popular Spanish rock-pop band Estopa (only performance in Andalucía), KASE O (only performance in Andalucía), English indie rock band Kaiser Chiefs (only performance in Andalucía), Mâthame, Lori Meyers, Rozaleén, Lía Kali and many more.

For tickets and full details of the lineup click here.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New initiatives strengthen the Costa del Sol's cultural and leisure offering as a major tourist destination
  2. 2 Carlos Alcaraz produces breathtaking comeback to triumph at Roland Garros
  3. 3 An education sector defined by academic excellence and diverse teaching models
  4. 4 Lawyers, advisers, consultants and auditors: key allies for business development in Malaga
  5. 5 Cudeca calls for more volunteers on the Costa with launch of its summer campaign
  6. 6 Strong banks, the best guarantee for business growth

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa del Sol music festival reveals final lineup ahead of 10th anniversary

Costa del Sol music festival reveals final lineup ahead of 10th anniversary