Francisco Alí Manén on the podium during the event in Saint-Tropez. SUR
Costa del Sol motorcycle customiser is runner-up in European championship with his latest Harley-Davidson
Motoring

Motoring

Francisco Alí Manén and his company Lord Drake Kustoms is based in Vélez-Málaga but also has an outlet in Miami

Eugenio Cabezas

Vélez-Málaga

Tuesday, 13 May 2025, 12:20

Francisco Alí Manén and his motorbike customisation brand Lord Drake Kustoms, which is based in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol and Miami in the United States, continues to prove that he is among the best custom bike designers in the world.

His latest success came at the European Championship held on Friday 9 May in the French town of Saint-Tropez, where was runner-up with his Harley Sportster ‘Buktracker 05’, which competed against a hundred other Harley Davidsons from all over Europe.

Alí Manén received the award from the owner of the Harley Davidson brand, Karen Davidson, who before starting the event, "came to congratulate me in person for the two motorbikes that we have presented," he posted on his social media pages. "We are moving forward, the year is not over yet and we continue to prove that we are at the top of the world," his post said.

Alí Manén thanked "the great team" he has at Lord Drake Kustoms as well as his family, friends and "all the fans who support me on a daily basis". He concluded, "I will continue to try to leave the name of Vélez-Málaga and Spain at the top".

