Local Police cars outside the dealership in Vélez-Málaga where the incident happened E. Cabezas
Costa del Sol kidnap &#039;a case of mistaken identity&#039;, says victim&#039;s daughter
Costa del Sol kidnap 'a case of mistaken identity', says victim's daughter

The owner of a car dealership was bundled into the boot of a car by three armed men and later left abandoned on a roadside in Granada province

Eugenio Cabezas / Juan Cano

Malaga

Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 10:02

The daughter of the car dealership owner kidnapped in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol on Monday 3 March has told SUR that the incident "must have been a mistake" and that it was a case of mistaken identity.

"We don't understand anything about what happened, we don't know who they were or what they wanted," the victim's daughter has told SUR. Three armed men entered the family business in the town's La Pañoleta industrial estate at around 5.30pm on Monday and bundled him into the boot of one of the cars they arrived in before driving off at high speed. He was later left on a road in Vélez de Benaudalla in Granada province having been attacked by his captors.

The man managed to get to a bar in Vélez de Benaudalla where he asked if he could borrow a mobile phone to call his wife. He was then taken by National Police officers and medical staff to the Hospital Comarcal de la Axarquía in Torre del Mar, where he was discharged early on Tuesday morning after being treated in the accident and emergency department.

The car dealership reopened on Tuesday and attracted a large number of curious onlookers and media. Spain's National Police force is currently investigating the incident and a search is on for the three kidnappers, with the participation of members of the unit against drugs and organised crime (Udyco).

