Costa business owner kidnapped and beaten by three hooded and armed men before being left injured on roadside

Juan Cano / Eugenio Cabezas Vélez-Málaga Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 10:41 Compartir

A business owner who was abducted on Monday 3 March on an industrial estate in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol was beaten and left on a roadside by his captors and is now being treated in hospital.

The man was found on a road with bruises and wounds to his body. It appears that he was released by his captors after being beaten, although the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The abduction happened at 5.30pm on Monday on the town's La Pañoleta industrial estate. Three hooded and armed men broke into the premises of the company and bundled the 58-year-old owner of the business into a car. According to witnesses, a number of dark-coloured cars appeared at the door of the car dealership.

The alleged criminals pointed a gun at the victim and took him away in the presence of other staff and his wife, who ran out into the street screaming and tried to chase the vehicle on foot.

The kidnappers apparently bundled the man into the boot of one of the cars and left the area at high speed. The whole incident was over in less than three minutes according to witnesses.

The 112 Andalucía emergency telephone operators received a call alerting them to the abduction. Local Police officers arrived at the scene but were unable to intercept the kidnappers, who by then had already managed to escape from the industrial estate. National Police officers are now investigating the incident.

Staff at a nearby business premises told SUR that the victim had been running the business for more than a decade and said, "He is very pleasant and attentive, we were always joking."