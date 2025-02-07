Costa del Sol family organises charity fundraiser in memory of little Jorge

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Friday, 7 February 2025, 17:37 Compartir

The parents of a one-year-old baby who died from a rare form of cancer in 2022 are organising a gala event at Nerja's cultural centre on the eastern Costa del Sol on Saturday 15 February. All proceeds will go to the Fundación Cris contra el Cáncer (Cris against cancer foundation), which is based in Madrid and since 2010 has supported research into all types of cancer, especially the rarest and most infrequent.

Jorge Gómez and Rocío Martín lost their son Jorge to a very aggressive childhood cancer in 2022 when he was just one. Since last year the family has been keeping Jorge's memory alive and also helping other families in similar situations by raising money for research against childhood cancer, through the foundation.

Following the success of last year's gala, from 6pm on Saturday 15 February the Villa de Nerja Cultural Centre will host the second event to raise funds for the charity. Naiara Bueno, the Sara Jorge Dream Dancers, the Ángela Moreno group and singer Cynthia Martín will all be performing and Marifé Rico will be the host for the evening.

Zoom Three of the performers who are taking part in the charity gala. SUR

Tickets cost ten euros and all proceeds go to Fundación Cris contra el cáncer. Tickets can be bought at the cultural centre box officer or at Snack Tucán cafeteria on Plaza de La Marina.