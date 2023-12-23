Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Members of the 41 club outside the Yorkshire Hotel, Harrogate. SUR
Costa del Sol expat club takes Christmas reunion to Yorkshire
Christmas 2023

Existing and former members of Nerja's 41 Club met up in Harrogate over the long Spanish public holiday in December

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Nerja

Saturday, 23 December 2023, 19:32

More than 50 current and former members of 41 Club Nerja got together for a Christmas reunion event in the spa town of Harrogate in Yorkshire, over the long Spanish holiday from 6 to 8 December.

41 Club Nerja chairman, Brian Karet who lives in Nerja permanently, was one of the 10 people who flew to the UK specially for the occasion. He travelled with his wife Lesley for the gala dinner on the evening of 7 December at the Sky Bar restaurant which forms part of the town’s well-known Yorkshire Hotel.

The club’s publicity officer Steve Ryan explained to SUR in English that the regular reunion originally started seven years ago as a way of bringing people together. He said, “Many of our older or retired and some founder members are of an age that they have either moved permanently back to the UK or find it possible to get out to Spain only rarely.”

Steve went on to say that the event moves around and this year it was organised by some of the current members of 41 Club Nerja who have homes in Harrogate as well as in and around Nerja. He added, “It's great to see old friends with lots of shared stories of their times in 41 Club Nerja coming together.”

The group also did a walking tour of Harrogate's historic sights, a private tour of Ripley Castle and a visit to the Ripley Gin Factory. Brian Karet said, “It was so amazing to be able to bring together this wonderful group who, over so many years, have done such a huge amount to support the community and the lovely people of Nerja.”

Presentations were made during the gala dinner.
Presentations were made during the gala dinner. SUR

Nerja's international 41 Club welcomes former members of Round Table from around the world and raises money for local charities through a programme of events and activities.

