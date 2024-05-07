Costa del Sol escape room scoops silver at prestigious awards ceremony

Eugenio Cabezas Torre del Mar Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 22:32 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Torrenigma escape room in Torre del Mar on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol scooped second prize in the category of 'best tests' at the prestigious 'Escape Room Awards', held on Sunday 5 May in Valencia.

These awards, equivalent to the Goya Awards for Spanish cinema, are considered one of the most important in the escape room sector and this was the eighth year that the ceremony has been held.

The escape room was opened by brothers Juan and Alberto Gil in 2017 and they were the only finalists from Malaga at the event. Juan Gil, 41, said after receiving the award, “It is a moment of celebration for the entire escape room community in Malaga and in turn to the Andalusian 'gamers', as it is the first time in history that a Malaga room has won a prize in these prestigious awards,”

Talent and dedication

Together with his brother Alberto, 36, Juan highlighted "the talent and dedication of the whole team" at Torrenigma, which has managed to excel "in a highly competitive field in a category that is becoming more and more tightly contested every year".

The prize was awarded for the 'Source Code' adventure, Torrenigma's third creation to date. The adventure captivated several of the jury members and many participants with its challenging tests and ingenious design, taking the 'escape room' experience to a new technological level.

Torrenigma has expressed its gratitude to all those who have made this achievement possible, from the team that has helped to create 'Source Code' "to the valuable participants who have enjoyed the experience since its opening in August 2023". Juan went on to say, "This award is not only a recognition of their hard work, but also a motivation to continue innovating and offering unique and exciting experiences.”

New projects

The co-founders of this escape room in Torre del Mar have also announced that they are already working on three new projects, one with a pirate theme, "another secret", of which they cannot reveal details, and another inspired by the famous 'Resident Evil' saga, which will have a "horror" version and a "tense" version suitable for all audiences.

Torrenigma has invited all lovers of adventure and mystery to join them in this celebration and discover for themselves the exciting world of 'Source Code' and all the adventures they have in store, including 'Project Secret'.

"This success undoubtedly marks the beginning of a new era for Torrenigma and consolidates its position as one of the main destinations for escape room fans in Malaga province," said Juan.