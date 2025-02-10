Costa del Sol co-housing project to be ready in summer

José Rodríguez Cámara Rincón de la Victoria Monday, 10 February 2025, 11:19 Compartir

The first cohousing project in Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol will be a reality in August 2025 with 65 members already signed up and confirmed and a waiting list. Tartessos Málaga is the cooperative behind the project in La Cala del Moral.

In April 2021, Rincón de la Victoria town hall welcomed what was defined as "an alternative residential and care space for the elderly based on the concept of cohousing" through a cooperative run by Tartessos Málaga.

Widespread in Europe

The president of the cooperative, José Antonio López, explained that the building is a group of housing units in which there are no owners. "Nobody can speculate, but rather contribute capital, which is revalued according to the CPI consumer price index, and a cession of use, which can be inherited by their descendants," he explained. "It is very widespread in Europe, but in Spain we are a little late," López added.

There will be 65 members each contributing 140,000 euros. If they leave, they only get back what they have invested plus an update in line with the increase in the cost of living. "It's the opposite of speculation," López said.

There are 65 members who work in a very regulated way, with many filters to avoid any possible misconduct, and with a great deal of voluntary work. "Here the members work at zero cost and contribute their knowledge; among the group there are lawyers and doctors," he explained.

The investment, although "on a voluntary basis", has been progressive, that is to say, by the end of the investment, 70 per cent of what each participant has to put in has already been paid. In La Cala del Moral Tartessos Málaga will generate 20 jobs with the project offering services such as carers.

Loneliness

The main motivation for this type of housing proposal is to combat loneliness. "When you close the door of your house when you are 70 years old and there is no one there it is hard," said López.

With the aim of beating loneliness in old age, the promoters began to look for land: hotels or land that was less attractive to construction companies. The land they found in La Cala del Moral had been occupied by a convent.

As well as a good eye for a good location, Tartessos found another advantage, the backing of the Andalusian federation of worker cooperative enterprises, through its vice-president, Luis Miguel Jurado, who is one of the partners and who contributed his experience in this type of joint action.

Vélez-Málaga has recently given the green light to a similar initiative which is planned for a site near the Axarquia regional hospital in Torre del Mar.