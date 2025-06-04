Costa del Sol cave marks international day with free guided tours

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 10:50 Compartir

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol is celebrating International Day of Caves and the Subterranean World, which takes place on Friday 6 June, with an open day at the town's Cueva del Tesoro (treasure cave).

Entry will be free all day and there will be two special guided tours (in Spanish), which will take place at 12pm and 6pm. Tickets can be booked via the Cueva del Tesoro telephone number: 952 406 162 or via email: gvisitantescuevadeltesoro@eulen.com

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said that the day provides "an excellent opportunity to promote our most emblematic cave, and to highlight the archaeological and prehistoric values of this unique enclave, which has more than 500 metres of galleries and lake areas".

The Cueva del Tesoro attracts more and more people each year. Between 1 January and 31 May 2025, it received 52,828 people, an increase of 17 per cent over the same period last year.