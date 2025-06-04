Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Tourism

Costa del Sol cave marks international day with free guided tours

The Cueva del Tesoro in Rincón de la Victoria is staging an open day on Friday 6 June to mark International Day of Caves and the Subterranean World

SUR

Rincón de la Victoria

Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 10:50

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol is celebrating International Day of Caves and the Subterranean World, which takes place on Friday 6 June, with an open day at the town's Cueva del Tesoro (treasure cave).

Entry will be free all day and there will be two special guided tours (in Spanish), which will take place at 12pm and 6pm. Tickets can be booked via the Cueva del Tesoro telephone number: 952 406 162 or via email: gvisitantescuevadeltesoro@eulen.com

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said that the day provides "an excellent opportunity to promote our most emblematic cave, and to highlight the archaeological and prehistoric values of this unique enclave, which has more than 500 metres of galleries and lake areas".

The Cueva del Tesoro attracts more and more people each year. Between 1 January and 31 May 2025, it received 52,828 people, an increase of 17 per cent over the same period last year.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Wildfire on Costa del Sol quickly brought under control
  2. 2 Beatlemania takes over Costa del Sol town this month
  3. 3 Balancing supply and demand in the Malaga construction sector
  4. 4 Summer lifeguard service starts in popular Costa del Sol resort
  5. 5 Rainbow flag unfurls to mark start of Pride Month
  6. 6 Rubio rocket sees Antequera CF seize play-off edge
  7. 7 Drought restrictions eased in eastern Costa del Sol town after suffering several summers with water cuts
  8. 8 Torremolinos enhances beaches with new themed showers
  9. 9 Torremolinos to name streets after local people who have helped put town on the map
  10. 10 Court ruling casts doubts over major Costa del Sol festival, one of the longest-running in Spain

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Costa del Sol cave marks international day with free guided tours

Costa del Sol cave marks international day with free guided tours