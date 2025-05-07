Costa del Sol canine unit is among top dogs in national championship

SUR Rincón de la Victoria Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 12:41 Compartir

Rincón de la Victoria's Local Police canine unit (UCAN) on the eastern Costa del Sol, has come runner-up in the fourth Local Police canine guides national championship. Officer David Bravo and his police dog Loki competed in various tests to locate hidden substances, finishing the last one before the regulatory time.

Rincón de la Victoria's councillor for public safety, Manuel García, highlighted "the excellent level shown by our canine unit, which has once again demonstrated its high level of preparation and operational efficiency".

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, congratulated all the Local Police, and especially the UCAN, saying that the town is "proud to have this unit, which has become a national reference for its professionalism and the outstanding work they carry out in our town".

Local Police officer David Bravo expressed his gratitude for the institutional support he and Loki have received, especially "during the months of preparation and the great rapport with Loki, who has once again proved to be always at the height in the most demanding situations".

The IV Campeonato Nacional de Guías Caninos de Policía Local Alcazaba held in Granada city from 22 to 25 April brought together canine units from Alhaurín el Grande, Caravaca de la Cruz, Castalla, Las Gabias, Granada, Lorca, Malaga, Murcia, Otura, Ribarroja, Sabadell and Torrejón de Ardoz.