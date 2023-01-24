D Costa dinosaur park project back on track Once completed, visitors to the theme park will be able to see replicas of 35 dinosaurs, of which 19 will be life-size and 16 with moving parts

The project for Rincón de la Victoria to have a pioneering dinosaur park in Spain, first presented in the summer of 2019, is back on track, following a series of setbacks largely brought about by the pandemic.

The developers of the initiative, which will be built in the Parque Victoria area to the north of La Cala del Moral, are finalising a series of technical modifications, which is expected to involve an investment of more than 3.6 million euros.

This was confirmed to SUR by the representative of the company Paalwin Park S.L., Aprile Winterstein, who said that they are "working flat out, in coordination with the town hall, to get things moving, after the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic".

However, Winterstein did not want to specify when the first phase of the project will finally get underway. "We hope it will be very soon, we are dealing with technical issues ", she said.

35 dinosaurs

Once completed, visitors to the theme park will be able to see replicas of 35 dinosaurs, of which 19 will be life-size and 16 with moving parts. The site will also have a hiking route designed to look like the Jurassic period in southern Europe, as well as recreational areas such as a children's playground, an aquatic area; excavation areas for young archaeologists, restaurants and food kiosks.

There will also be a viewpoint with a photographic point, a souvenir shop and a scientific exhibition at the entrance to the park. In addition, there will be activities and services for adults and children such as face painting, entertainers and tattoo artists. Admission will be free in part of the facilities and green areas.

The park will offer temporary attractions at different festive events throughout the year such as Halloween, Christmas and Easter, as well as school holiday programmes. The attraction will remain open all year round, although the times will change depending on the season. There will also be parking for up to 183 vehicles.

Opposition

When the contract was presented, it was also announced that Rincón de la Victoria town hall would receive a fee of 747,175 euros for 25 years from the developers. Ticket prices will range from 17.5 to 20 euros and there will be discounts of 20 percent for people with disabilities and school groups of at least 20 people, with free admission for children under the age of three.

The initiative, which was backed by the plenary to be declared of municipal interest in April 2021, has been rejected by the main opposition party, the PSOE. The socialists denounced in May 2021 that this project would "aggravate" the problems of the local area, including a lack of parking and traffic jams.