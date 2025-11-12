Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Walkers setting out from the Al Andalus hotel in Maro. SUR
Community spirit

Costa del Sol Royal British Legion branch raises over 9,000 euros for Poppy Appeal

Nerja RBL launched its season of events with the annual walk on 12 October, followed by a ball, Remembrance service and lunch this month

Jennie Rhodes

Nerja

Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 16:04

The Royal British Legion (RBL) Nerja branch on the eastern Costa del Sol has raised over 9,000 euros for the Poppy Appeal this year through a series of events including a walk, ball and Remembrance day service and lunch.

The branch launched its 'Poppy Season' with the annual walk on Sunday 12 October. A total of 26 walkers, four dogs and "a kilted man" set off from Al Andulus Hotel in Maro on two different routes - an easier and more strenuous one - both of which ended back at the hotel for a buffet, games and a raffle.

On Friday 7 November 108 people attended the branch's annual Poppy Ball which was sold out several weeks before the event and over 100 people went to the Remembrance Service at the Al Andalus hotel on Sunday 9 November, with 78 people staying for lunch afterwards.

Photos taken at the Nerja RBL Poppy Ball and Remembrance service. SUR
Imagen principal - Photos taken at the Nerja RBL Poppy Ball and Remembrance service.
Imagen secundaria 1 - Photos taken at the Nerja RBL Poppy Ball and Remembrance service.
Imagen secundaria 2 - Photos taken at the Nerja RBL Poppy Ball and Remembrance service.

RBL Nerja branch Chair Eddie Bowe told SUR in English "This weekend has been a great success, we raised over 4,000 euros." He went on to say that along with other events throughout the Poppy Appeal season and "a few events earlier in the year" the Nerja branch "will be giving the Poppy Appeal over 9,000 euros".

