Dutch cosmetic company Rituals has opened at El Ingenio in Vélez-Málaga. SUR
Cosmetics company Rituals opens at Costa del Sol shopping centre
Primor and Pandora have also updated their premises at El Ingenio in Vélez-Málaga

Eugenio Cabezas

Tuesday, 7 May 2024, 22:35

The latest company to open a store in El Ingenio shopping centre in Vélez-Málaga, on the eastern stretch of the Costa del Sol, is Rituals, the Dutch brand specialising in cosmetics, toiletries and products for the home.

As reported by owners Salsa Patrimonio and management MVGM in a statement, other stores including Pandora jewellery store and Malaga-based perfume and cosmetics company Primor have both refurbished their premises.

In the first quarter of this year 2024 nail salon Miss Beauty opened up and the Yves Rocher store was also modernised. Further changes that the managing company has announced as the shopping centre celebrates its 24th anniversary include the opening of Hug&Clau women's fashion chain and Multiópticas opticians. Belros and Phone House will refurbish their establishments, the latter including a new Fotoprix space as a new service.

The new look Primor in El Ingenio.
The new look Primor in El Ingenio. SUR

"For Grupo Sociedad Azucarera Larios it is important to actively participate in the generation of growth and economic development, orienting its activities to generate a positive impact, assuming responsibility for the social and environmental aspects of the different business activities it carries out", they said in a statement.

