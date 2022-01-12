Contracts to go out to tender for Benajarafe to Chilches coastal path The projects cover 2.5 kilometres and have a budget of almost 1.2 million euros, which will be financed entirely by Diputación

After more than three years of protests and after various changes in the projects proposed since 2015, Vélez-Málaga town hall announced on Tuesday that it is set to put out to tender contracts for three new sections of the coastal path between Benajarafe and Chilches. At 2.5 kilometres long and with a planned investment of 1.2 million euros, the project will be financed entirely by Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación.

These three sections are the continuation of 450-metre long path that connects Rincón de la Victoria and Chilches. The details are currently being finalised ahead of the call to tender being published, according to deputy mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesus Perez Atencia, and the mayor for infrastructure, Juan Garcia.

Section two will run from the Chilches stream to the Cañuelo or old road to Vélez. The cost is just over 486,000 euros and the completion period is around five months. Section three will run from Cañuelo to the Pataseca stream, with a budget of 493,000 euros and a completion period of around four months. Section four will run between the Pataseca stream and the Las Adelfas stream with a stretch of 488 metres and a budget of 220,560 euros.

Local residents' demands

"The coastal path was a priority for Vélez-Málaga and specifically for the coastline of Chilches and Benajarafe, as it will change the urban character of these beaches. We hope that we can have this work completed as soon as possible and make it a reality for the benefit of the residents who live in the area," Atencia pointed out.

"There will be signposting along the entire route, invasive species will be removed and native ones will be planted,” Atencia added. García wanted to thank "the Benajarafe and Chilches Neighbourhood Association and its president, Olga Rodríguez, for the work they have been doing and the meetings held to draw up the project to achieve a goal that has always been in the general interest.”