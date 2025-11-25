Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The land where the new health centre will be built SUR
Health

Contract for new eight-million-euro Costa del Sol health centre goes out to tender

The new facility will serve a municipality that now has over 50,000 inhabitants and where the healthcare needs had not kept pace with population growth

José Antonio Sau

Rincón de la Victoria

Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 10:43

The public tender for the construction work of Rincón de la Victoria's new health centre on the eastern Costa del Sol has been published in the Official Journal of the European Union on Tuesday 25 November as a preliminary step to its inclusion on the Andalusian government's contracting authority profile.

The Andalucía regional government's spokesperson for health, Antonio Sanz, said on Monday that "the Junta is keeping its promise and very soon the residents of Rincón de la Victoria will have a new health centre adapted to current needs and those that may arise in the future."

The new centre will be located on a 3,800-square-metre plot in the Huerta Julián area of the town. The project comprises a 7,400-square-metre building distributed across four floors and a basement. The compact design is arranged around a central courtyard, allowing most spaces to be naturally lit and ventilated.

Sanz explained that the health centre will quadruple the current area, include 44 new consultation rooms and incorporate services such as rehabilitation, minor surgery, dentistry, basic radiology and mental health. In addition there will be new parking areas. He added that "it will improve the healthcare provided to residents and also the working conditions of the professionals who carry out their work there every day."

It fulfils a long-standing collective aspiration of healthcare professionals and residents for more than 15 years, given that the municipality now has over 50,000 inhabitants and healthcare needs had not kept pace with population growth.

