Classic cars rally around the Axarquía

The Axarquía village of Comares will be the start point for a classic car rally on Saturday 25 February. The sixth Clásica Villa de Comares will see 52 vehicles over 25 years old, including a Mini Cooper, VW Beetles, Porsches and an Alfa Romero driving through the Axarquía.

Event organiser, Manuel Melendo of the Escudo 30 club, said that he was «excited» to be able to hold the event again for the first time since before the pandemic, adding that it «attracts people from all over Andalucía».

Melendo went on to explain that the Comares rally is the only one of its kind taking place in Andalucía this year, «as the ones organised in Cordoba and Seville are not taking place this year due to lack of support».

50 kilometres per hour

The event is reserved for vehicles over 25 years old which will drive at speeds are of no more than 50 kilometres per hour. «This year we have 52 entries from all over Andalucía as well as three teams from Madrid and one from Extremadura», said Melendo.

The rally is divided into two sections, the first starting at 10.45am from Comares, covering the villages of Colmenar, Riogordo, Alfarnatejo; a total of 90 kilometres. The participants will return to Comares for lunch, after which the second race will start at 3.45pm.

The second rally will cover a distance of 125 kilometres, taking in Vélez Málaga, Cómpeta, Árchez and Sayalonga. The event is expected to finish at around 7.15pm, again in Comares, with an awards ceremony at the town hall.