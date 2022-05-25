Clean sweep for Torrox in international competition The town’s cleaning service has won the ‘Silver Broom’ environmental award, one year after it was fully privatised

The cleaning service in Torrox, which was privatised last year with the contract going to FCC, has been recognised with the international 'Silver Broom' prize. The award is given by the Technical Association for Waste Management andEnvironment (ATEGRUS), which also awards the Ecobeach Flag.

Earlier this year Torrox carried out a comprehensive modernisation of the service, with 40 new environmentally friendly vehicles, and it became one of the first places in Andalucía to put into operation the new Waste Law, which requires the separation of organic waste from the rest in different containers.

"It has been an investment that is already bearing fruit," said local councillor Paola Moreno. The award will be collected by mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, on 15 June in Madrid.

The 'Silver Broom' prizes are awarded to institutions and organisations that stand out for their environmental work in the European Union, the UK and across a number of South American countries.

The competition has been running since 1987 when the EU launched it as part of the European Year of the Environment.