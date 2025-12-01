Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Stalls at Torrox Christmas market in 2024 J. Rhodes
Christmas

Christmas market coming to eastern Costa del Sol town for the long weekend

There will be stalls selling Christmas gifts, food and drink, music and Father Christmas in Torrox Costa from 5 to 8 December

Jennie Rhodes

Monday, 1 December 2025, 17:21

Torrox Costa on the eastern Costa del Sol will be holding its annual Christmas market over the long holiday weekend, from Friday 5 to Monday 8 December on Avenida Esperanto, behind the bus station. There will be stalls selling Christmas gifts, food, drink, Father Christmas, live music and DJ sets on each of the days.

The market will officially open at 6pm on Friday when Father Christmas and his elf will be making their first appearance. He will be followed DJ Nando 'El Alemán' at 8pm and then El Duelo ( Evelyn Ríos and DJ Worzel will entertain visitors from 10pm until midnight.

The market starts again at 12pm on Saturday with continuous live music and DJs again until midnight. Father Christmas and his elf will be at the market at 12pm and then again at 6pm. It starts at 12.30pm on Sunday and again runs until midnight with music, entertainment, including a children's show with Xemafest, FlipPanda, Frosty and RexyBoom at 2pm.

Father Christmas and his elf in 2024
Father Christmas and his elf in 2024 J. Rhodes

On Monday 8 December the market opens at 12.30 with the last performance starting at 6pm and Father Christmas and his elf making their appearances at 1pm and again at 5pm.

