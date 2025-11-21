The Malaga village where Che Guevara has sparked a controversy

Eugenio Cabezas El Borge Friday, 21 November 2025, 11:45 Share

Controversy has erupted in the small village of El Borge in Malaga province's Axarquía area, which is home to just 1,000 people. The socialist PSOE party, which is in power at the town hall, approved the removal of Che Guevara's name from one of the main streets in the village at its last council meeting on Thursday 20 November.

Instead they have proposed 'Avenida La Pasa', after the area's grape and raisin production, which councillors argue, "reflects a desire to depoliticise public spaces, seeking to promote a more harmonious, respectful, and cohesive coexistence."

Avenida Che Guevara was named 25 years ago during the first of the four consecutive terms that José Antonio Ponce, of the left-wing Izquierda Unida (IU) party, held as mayor between 1995 and 2011. Its three existing councillors voted against the change.

"There is no public demand for it. This move stems solely from a political decision that purports to be depoliticization, when in reality it is exactly the opposite. These kinds of initiatives are not new and in Spain they have almost always originated from right-wing governments or under pressure from Vox," the IU said in a statement.

According to the party's spokesperson, Pablo Rey, "removing a name that has never generated conflict is not depoliticization: it is creating a problem where none existed. Avenida Che Guevara has been part of our daily lives for 25 years and changing it now would only add El Borge to a list of decisions motivated more by partisan interests than by the genuine will of its residents".

Mayor of El Borge, Raúl Vallejo, told SUR that they have decided to change the name of the avenue from Che Guevara to La Pasa as it "represents all the residents of the municipality, since we are a village of Muscat raisin farmers."

He went on to say, "It is rooted in elements of identity, culture, and production specific to our area, such as the cultivation and production of raisins, a tradition in our region."

For the PSOE Che Guevara is "a highly controversial historical figure who, although relevant in 20th-century history, creates division among residents due to his association with episodes of political violence, repression, and ideological polarisation." In contrast, the new name "strengthens the local character, fosters a sense of belonging, and eliminates any ideological baggage that could divide the community."