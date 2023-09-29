Charity benefits from defunct association's leftover funds Save Our Home Axarquía disbanded in February after 15 years and said at the time that it would share remaining funds among local charities

The Alcaucin Community Association (ACA) has received a donation of 3,600 euros from Save Our Homes in Axarquia (SOHA) which disbanded in February this year after 15 years fighting to save homes built without the correct licences from demolition.

In February SOHA president Philip Smalley told SUR in English that the remaining funds in the association's coffers would be shared "between local charities for humans and animals".

True to his word, Philip was accompanied by the association's secretary Michael Stevenson as they went to ACA's shop in Puente don Manuel to present the cheque last Friday, 22 September.

The ACA secondhand shop is the main source of the ACA's income and funds raised are passed on to local charities and groups.

The association currently helps a dementia support group and has supported the Lux Mundi food bank project in Torre del Mar, local schools, and other organisations since it was set up in 2019.

ACA manager Jill Hayes said, "This wonderful timely donation from SOHA will enable us to purchase any equipment we might need for our new venture and make sure that the Alcaucin Community Association will continue to grow, helping the local community, and I can't thank SOHA enough".