Torre del Mar's Oktoberfest is taking place on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 October SUR
Celebrate Oktoberfest with beer, typical German food and live music on Malaga&#039;s Axarquía coast
Celebrate Oktoberfest with beer, typical German food and live music on Malaga's Axarquía coast

Torre del Mar is hosting its annual beer festival this coming weekend, from 12 noon to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday

Jennie Rhodes

Torre del Mar

Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 18:04

Torre del Mar is celebrating Oktoberfest this weekend, on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 October on the town’s Avenida Toré Toré. The local area's bars and restaurants will be participating in the event which will run from 12 to 9pm on both days.

As well as a variety of beer and typical German food, there will be live music and other entertainment across two stages: the ‘Sur’ stage at the beach end of the avenue and the ‘Norte’ stage near the roundabout on Avenida Andalucía.

The event starts at 12pm on Saturday 7 October with live music on both stages and highlights on Saturday include Amy Winehouse and Manuel Carrasco tribute acts on the ‘Norte’s stage at 6pm and 7pm respectively.

Day two of the beer festival kicks off at 12pm with entertainment on the two stages and Sunday’s highlights include the Electroduendes who are performing at 4.30pm.

There is entertainment for children on both of the days including face painting, workshops and balloons.

For further information and a full programme see Facebook: Turismo Axarquía Costa del Sol

