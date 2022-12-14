Cancer charity now able to transport patients from Frigiliana and Nerja to appointments The association received a 3,000 euro grant from Nerja town hall to purchase the vehicle, which can carry up to seven people

The local president of the Spanish Association Against Cancer in Nerja (AECC), Aurelia Lopez, and the provincial manager of the charity, Pedro González, presented on Monday 12 December at Nerja’s Balcón de Europa a new vehicle the charity has recently acquired, with a contribution of 3,000 euros from the town hall.

The vehicle, which has space for up to seven people, will be able to transport patients from Nerja and Frigiliana to health centres in the area for treatment appointments.

Mayor of Nerja José Alberto Armijo thanked the charity for “everything they are doing to help so many patients with cancer as well as their families".

Mayor of Frigiliana, Alejandro Herrero, also thanked the AECC for their work and added that the town hall "will continue to help in everything, as we believe it is our obligation and also a very necessary job”.

The AECC thanked Nerja and Frigiliana town halls for their contribution and explained that further information about the transport service is available by calling: 619 539 737, or at the local headquarters of the association, located in the Youth Information Centre in Calle Almirante Ferrándiz in Nerja.