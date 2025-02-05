Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A photo of the gas cylinder that exploded in Nerja on Tuesday. CPB
Butane gas cylinder explosion sparks house fire in Costa del Sol town
112 incident

Firefighters from Malaga's provincial brigade extinguished the flames and ventilated the building, with no reports of anyone being injured

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 11:06

Firefighters were called to a property on Plaza de La Ermita in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol on Tuesday 4 February after a butane gas cylinder which was being used to power a heater exploded.

The 112 Andalucía emergency service control room received several calls at around 5.15pm alerting them to the explosion of a butane cylinder in a property, which was empty at the time.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and proceeded to extinguish the fire and to carry out ventilation work in the building. Nobody was injured in the incident.

