British woman reported missing by her family found safe and well by French tourist in Spain The worried relatives of Jasmine Dale had launched an urgent appeal and contacted authorities having not heard from her since Sunday 30 April when she was Malaga province

Jennie Rhodes Axarquía

The missing British woman, Jasmine Dale, has been found alive and well her son, Paul Dale, has confirmed.

He contacted SUR in English at around 7pm on Friday 5 May to say that his mother had "just made contact".

Mr Dale explained that Jasmine, who is in her early '70s and travelling through Portugal and Spain on her own in a motorhome, was heading back towards Portugal after leaving a camping area in the coastal village of Almayate (Vélez-Málaga) in Malaga province on Sunday 30 April and had had no signal on her phone.

"A French guy spotted her and showed her that she was all over Spain as missing. She had no clue," he told this newspaper.

The family had launched an urgent appeal on Wednesday 4 May, having not been able to contact Ms Dale since her last Facebook post on the morning of Sunday 30 April at the camping area in Almayate.

Mr Dale said that the family was "so relieved" when they finally heard from her.