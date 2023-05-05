British family issue urgent appeal for sightings of mother last seen in Malaga province Jasmine Dale, who is in her early 70s, is travelling alone through Portugal and Spain in her motorhome bearing a UK registration plate

Jennie Rhodes Axarquía Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The family of Jasmine Dale have appealed to people in Malaga province's Axarquía area and Granada province area to look out for their mother, Jasmine Dale, who is in her early 70s and is travelling alone through Portugal and Spain in her motorhome. She is five feet seven inches tall (approx. 1.7 metres) and has long dark brown hair.

Her children have said that she has not been in touch since Sunday 30 April and they have been unable to make contact with her. The family says that she last posted on Facebook on the evening of Saturday 29 April and her son Paul Dale says, “We believe the beach photos [were] taken were somewhere near Playa De Almayate Bajamar” (Vélez-Málaga).

Her disappearance has been reported to the Spanish police as well as the British consulate and she is now on the European Interpol missing list.

She is driving an Elddis Autoquest 2012, with a UK registration number: PO62CZE. “We are unsure of the direction she may be travelling but she claimed she was driving two or three hours a day," her son, Paul Dale said.

They know she left an ‘aire’ (camping car park) at Playa De Almayate Bajamar at 10.30am on Sunday 30 April and this is the last place she was seen or heard from. The family believes she is heading towards Granada and may have taken the A-356 road through the Axarquía towards Zafarraya.

The family has appealed to anyone in the area to check campsites or camping areas for the vehicle.

Above: the motorhome Jasmine Dale is travelling in; missing person Jasmine Dale. SUR

If you have any information, contact her son Paul on: Paulhdale@gmail.com, Malaga police on Tel: 952 046 200, or the British consulate on: 952 35 23 00.