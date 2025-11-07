Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Guardia Civil at the scene of the incident on the N-340 in Almuñécar on Thursday. SUR
112 incident

British tourist staying at hotel on Costa del Sol dies after collapsing while out on cycle ride

The man, 57, suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest on the N-340 road and Local Police officers and medical personnel tried to resuscitate him, but without success

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Nerja

Friday, 7 November 2025, 09:34

A 57-year-old British tourist who was staying at a hotel in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol died from a cardiorespiratory arrest on Thursday. The deceased collapsed while cycling on the old N-340 road in Almuñécar (Granada province). The attempts of Local Police officers and medical personnel to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

The victim, with the initials N.T.T., was a tourist staying at a hotel in the easternmost coastal town of Malaga province, on the border with the neighbouring province. At the time of the incident, he was on a cycle ride along the coast with some friends.

On arrival at the scene, police officers found the man lying on the side of the road, while a doctor who was passing through the area was performing CPR. The police immediately took out the defibrillator they had in their vehicle and began the resuscitation procedure until the arrival of the emergency team from the Almuñécar health centre.

According to Almuñécar town hall, the healthcare workers continued performing CPR for more than 30 minutes. Faced with no response, they confirmed the cyclist's death.

The municipal team have expressed their condolences to the victim's family and friends and recognised the rapid intervention of the police and the medical team.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Process begins to remove heavy machinery and abandoned vehicles from former Costa del Sol quarry
  2. 2 Lane closures on busy eastern Costa del Sol coastal road until 21 November
  3. 3 Fuengirola walking club celebrates 35 years with a dinner and walking programme
  4. 4 Taking steps towards a healthy lifestyle on the coast while raising funds for cancer awareness
  5. 5 Work is progressing well on new Age Concern community hub on the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 SUR in English delivers some sunshine to London on opening day of World Travel Market tourism fair
  7. 7 Costa del Sol-based British author to launch latest book at Gibraltar literary festival
  8. 8 Remembrance Sunday in Gibraltar returns to Cross of Sacrifice with road closures in place
  9. 9 Gibraltar Tourist Board earns historic nomination at Travel Weekly Globe Awards
  10. 10 Age Concern Marbella gears up for festive season with fundraising Christmas lunch

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish British tourist staying at hotel on Costa del Sol dies after collapsing while out on cycle ride

British tourist staying at hotel on Costa del Sol dies after collapsing while out on cycle ride