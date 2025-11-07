British tourist staying at hotel on Costa del Sol dies after collapsing while out on cycle ride

The Guardia Civil at the scene of the incident on the N-340 in Almuñécar on Thursday.

A 57-year-old British tourist who was staying at a hotel in Nerja on the eastern Costa del Sol died from a cardiorespiratory arrest on Thursday. The deceased collapsed while cycling on the old N-340 road in Almuñécar (Granada province). The attempts of Local Police officers and medical personnel to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

The victim, with the initials N.T.T., was a tourist staying at a hotel in the easternmost coastal town of Malaga province, on the border with the neighbouring province. At the time of the incident, he was on a cycle ride along the coast with some friends.

On arrival at the scene, police officers found the man lying on the side of the road, while a doctor who was passing through the area was performing CPR. The police immediately took out the defibrillator they had in their vehicle and began the resuscitation procedure until the arrival of the emergency team from the Almuñécar health centre.

According to Almuñécar town hall, the healthcare workers continued performing CPR for more than 30 minutes. Faced with no response, they confirmed the cyclist's death.

The municipal team have expressed their condolences to the victim's family and friends and recognised the rapid intervention of the police and the medical team.