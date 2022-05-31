British resident to offer autism workshops in Torrox Helen Purdie was confirmed as autistic six years ago and worked for the NHS in England for 20 years

Torrox resident Helen Purdie will be running a series of 'Workshops in creativity, well-being and lived autistic/ADHD experience' for autistic adults or for people who believe that they may have autism but have not had their diagnosis confirmed.

The four week course will take place at the Training Studio Torrox and will be given in English. The workshops will take place on Fridays June 10, 17 and 24 and July 1 from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Among the aims of the workshops are for participants to gain more knowledge about autism more widely, feel less alone in their experience of being autistic/ADHD and feel more socially connected.

Twenty years with the NHS

Helen, originally from England, was confirmed to be autistic six years ago at the age of forty six. She is a practicing artist with a previous twenty-year background in the English NHS mainly within surgery and surgical education research. She is also a qualified massage therapist.

Helen began working with creativity, well-being and autism after publishing her colouring book ‘My Grown-up Autistic Life’ in 2018. The book has been used widely by individuals and organisations including the National Autistic Society.

For more details about the workshops and to book a place contact Helen on: Email: helen.purdie@hotmail.co.uk, Telephone: 0034 641594635

The workshops are 20 euros each and participants are encouraged to attend all four workshops as places are limited to five.