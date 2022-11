Breast cancer charity launches 2023 calendar All the photographs that were used were taken in the Axarquía village of Arenas

The Asociación Esperanza in Vélez-Málaga, which helps women with breast cancer, has launched its charity calendar for 2023. All of the photos were taken in the Axarquía village of Arenas. There will be 2,000 copies available in local shops and will cost five euros. The calendar, which first started in 2011, has more than a hundred sponsors, including local public institutions and companies.