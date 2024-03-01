Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Body of woman is found in sea off beach on eastern strip of Costa del Sol
Missing person

The deceased was 62 years old and SOS Desaparecidos had activated a missing person alert on Thursday to try to find her whereabouts

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Friday, 1 March 2024, 17:05

The body of a 62-year-old woman was recovered on Thursday afternoon (29 February) after being found in the sea off Torre de Benagalbón beach, in the Malaga province municipality of Rincón de la Victoria. SOS Desaparecidos has confirmed it was that of the missing person for whom an alert was activated yesterday, as her whereabouts were unknown.

According to sources, her body was recovered at about 5.30pm by Vélez-Málaga Guardia Civil officers after callers had alerted the emergency services that there was a person drowned in the water. Apparently, the last sighting of the woman was in the Monte Dorado neighbourhood of Malaga city.

Police have opened an investigation in order to clarify the circumstances of the death, for which they are awaiting the results of the autopsy, according to Málaga Hoy.

