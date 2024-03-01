Body of woman is found in sea off beach on eastern strip of Costa del Sol

Irene Quirante Malaga Friday, 1 March 2024, 17:05 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The body of a 62-year-old woman was recovered on Thursday afternoon (29 February) after being found in the sea off Torre de Benagalbón beach, in the Malaga province municipality of Rincón de la Victoria. SOS Desaparecidos has confirmed it was that of the missing person for whom an alert was activated yesterday, as her whereabouts were unknown.

According to sources, her body was recovered at about 5.30pm by Vélez-Málaga Guardia Civil officers after callers had alerted the emergency services that there was a person drowned in the water. Apparently, the last sighting of the woman was in the Monte Dorado neighbourhood of Malaga city.

Police have opened an investigation in order to clarify the circumstances of the death, for which they are awaiting the results of the autopsy, according to Málaga Hoy.