Maritime rescue service recovers body from sea 12 miles off the coast of Malaga The body was taken by Salvamento Marítimo to Caleta port and police investigations into the circumstances are continuing

The body of a person has been recovered from the sea and transferred to the Port of Caleta de Vélez-Málaga, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services control room.

The centre received notice, at around 00.45am this Friday morning (12 August), from the Guardia Civil reporting the discovery of a body in the sea that had been rescued by Salvamento Marítimo rescue service.

Police sources have confirmed that the body was located 12 miles from the coast south of Torrox. The circumstances surrounding the discovery are being investigated.