Body of man found in commercial premises in Torre del Mar National Police officers discovered the decomposed body of a male, described as of foreign origin and about 60 years old

The alarm was raised in the centre of Torre del Mar when, alerted by neighbours, the National Police found the body of a male, described as of foreign origin and about 60 years old, inside commercial premises located in the Manuel Durán passageway of the Costa del Sol town.

An initial visual inspection of the body showed no signs of violence, indicating it could be a natural death, although the body was in an advanced state of decomposition. However, an autopsy will be performed at the Institute of Legal Medicine in Malaga (IML) to confirm the cause of death.

According to the website www.correodelaaxarquia.com, the deceased had rented premises in the area. According to the website, he had not been heard from or seen for several weeks, and his phone was never answered. SUR has learned the man lived alone.