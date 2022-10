Bezmiliana celebrates 30 years of exhibitions A programme of activities will help commemorate the 30th aniversary of the exhibition centre

Rincón de la Victoria has presented a programme of activities to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Casa Fuerte Bezmiliana as an exhibition centre. The programme, which starts today, 14 October, includes children's workshops, flamenco, classical music, lectures and an exhibition of 30 works selected from the town hall's art collection. The programme runs until 23 October. For further information visit: www.rincondelavictoria.es