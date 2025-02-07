Costa del Sol attack: 'I have petrol inside, if someone comes in I'll set it alight'

"I've got petrol inside, if someone comes in I'll set it alight." This is how the individual who allegedly attacked his partner at his home in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol during the early hours of Tuesday 5 February opened the door to police officers.

After the alleged attack, the victim managed to get away and go to the local health centre, where the police were alerted. Upon noticing the police presence around the house, the suspect barricaded himself in and warned of his intentions to set fire to the house in the Legión area of the town.

He told officers that he would kill himself if anyone approached, while wielding several large knives, according to the different sources consulted by SUR.

Police officers decided to evict the residents of the adjoining properties until the situation was resolved and they proceeded to obtain a warrant to enter the suspect's home.

Following authorisation from the court, uniformed officers, wearing helmets and protective shields, entered the house, arrested the suspect and seized two bottles of petrol as well as the bladed weapons he had allegedly been wielding.

The sequence of events

The series of events began on the afternoon of Saturday 2 February, when the detainee allegedly broke the victim's mobile phone. Apparently, in the early hours of the morning, the man asked his partner to withdraw money from an ATM machine. She agreed, but several setbacks meant that in the end the victim was unable to take out the cash, which provoked her partner's anger.

On returning home, several neighbours called the emergency services to report fighting in the house. A patrol car was dispatched to the scene, but the victim defused the matter and the officers still saw no signs of physical injury.

Afterwards, the woman acknowledged that the arrested man had attacked her using his hands and a sharp object that he picked up from the ground. Her injuries included stab wounds - one of them to the head, which required stitches - fractures to the bones of the nose and other injuries. The woman had to be taken to the Hospital Comarcal de la Axarquía in Torre del Mar to undergo further tests.

The suspect, a 45-year-old man with a police record and several complaints from other women for alleged abuse, appeared in court on Thursday.