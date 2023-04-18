Axarquía village’s international cultural week gets under way Under the slogan 'Caring is living', La Viñuela town hall has organised an extensive programme of activities which is taking place until 22 April

The village of La Viñuela in the Axarquía is holding its cultural week until 22 April. Although the village has just 2,100 registered residents, there are 12 different nationalities taking part in a wide-ranging programme of activities.

Mayor of La Viñuela José Juan Jiménez said, "The cultural week always takes place around book day, which is celebrated on 23 April, but in addition to culture, we try to promote diversity, equality, environmental sustainability, solidarity and sport.”

"In the preparation of the programme we have tried to take into account all people, according to age and tastes, with the idea that everyone has the opportunity to participate in some activity," said Jiménez, who stressed "the importance of celebrating cultural week "because it energises and enriches the daily life of the town.

On Wednesday 19 April at 9am journalist Gema Frías is giving a talk at the CPR Alcalde Juan García on her altruistic initiative to clean up public areas and at 11am a recycling workshop is taking place at the mayor's office. At 5pm the reading and theatre club will give a performance of 'Women in History' in the town hall.

On Thursday 20 April at 10am a rubbish collection is being held in the village and around La Viñuela reservoir and school pupils and local residents are all invited to participate according to the town hall. A charity walk in aid of the Axarquia association of women with breast cancer 'Esperanza' is starting at 4.30pm and will finish at El Pantano restaurant where healthy snacks will be provided. "At the moment we already have 196 people registered, which makes us very happy because the proceeds will go entirely to the association," the town hall said.

On Friday 21 April a storytelling activity is programmed to start at 10am. "Copies of the books will be available at very reasonable prices. In addition, throughout the week, people who take part in activities will get discounts for their purchase. The books are varied, for all audiences, with different themes and current affairs," the mayor said.

Performances

At 12noon residents and visitors are invited to an aperitif and at 4pm the prizes for the micro-story and photography competition will be awarded. Half an hour later an orienteering race will begin and at 6pm an open microphone poetry recital is planned.

On Saturday 22 April pedal day will get underway at 10am and at 12pm there will be an orienteering race and an intercultural meeting is being held at La Viñuela park.

Food trucks offering Spanish, Mexican, Indian, American and Irish food are available all day on Saturday and at 5pm the musical Around the World, with dance performances from all around the globe, at 6pm the dance group Estep Dance will be performing and at 7pm hours the Holi Fiesta de Colores will begin.