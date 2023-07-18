Axarquía village goes Greek for charity Todo Ayuda Project in Cómpeta was launched in April 2023 and raises money for local animal rescue associations

Cómpeta based charity Todo Ayuda Project's second fundraising event took place on Friday 14 July in the form of a Greek evening held at La Carpintería bar.

Todo Ayuda Project is a non profit organisation which aims to support and aid smaller, local animal welfare initiatives in the Axarquía.

The event raised 1,746 euros from the sale of tickets, merchandise and raffle tickets. “Thank you to each and everyone who came along to contribute towards this magnificent result,” said Maurice Jonker, who is one of the founders of the charity and who was elected as a councillor in the village in May's local elections.

This is the second evening that the charity has organised since its inauguration event in April 2023. Starting off on the international food theme, then it was a curry night, also held at La Carpinteria bar, which raised around 1,500 euros.

Todo Ayuda Project aims to support existing animal rescue charities in the Axarquía area “to allow rescues to focus on what they do best – rescue, treat, foster and rehome unwanted or abandoned animals” their mission statement says, adding “we will partner with them to help run their fundraising campaigns.”

Todo Ayuda Project was set up by six friends who are “animal lovers”, have rescues of their own and who all support and work with local animal rescue organisations including GADAH, ER Puppy HQ and The Under Dog.

Volunteers and board members include members of the village’s foreign community Paul and Sue Bailey, Della Smith and Tracy Della, Paul Tilly and Maurice Jonker.

For further information about their work and forthcoming fundraising events, visit Facebook: Todo Ayuda Project, or email: info@TodoAyudaProject.org