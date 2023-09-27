Axarquía village becomes latest victim of more drought crisis water cuts in Malaga province

The village of Periana in the Axarquía is the latest to suffer nighttime cuts to its water supply.

The village of Periana in Malaga province's Axarquía area has become the latest built-up area to nighttime cuts to its water supply. A year ago restrictions were brought in for people living in rural areas outside the village when water from the Guaro well became undrinkable. However, as of Wednesday 27 September, the restrictions also apply to the village itself.

Of the approximately 3,300 registered residents in Periana, two thirds live in the village and the rest are spread over the ten or so hamlets.

Periana’s mayor Rafael Torrrubia has issued a decree stating that, "as a result of the prolonged drought, the scarcity of water resources of the Guaro well and to guarantee the supply in the coming months, we are forced to extend the temporary suspension of the water supply to the village of Periana". The water supply will be cut from 11am to 7pm.

The mayor apologised to the residents and tourists for this situation, but explained, “We are trying to avoid what happened last year, when the level of the Guaro well dropped so low that a lot of silt and mud got into the pipes and the water became undrinkable.”

Autumn rain

Torrubia is confident that the long-awaited autumn rains "will arrive very soon, so that we don't have to resort again to using water trucks for the population as happened to us a year ago".

He went on to say, "We have everything ready in case it happens again, we depend on the rains arriving and the Guaro well recovering, but there has been too little rain and once again it is very low.”

The Axarquía’s Viñuela reservoir is at an all-time low, below eight per cent of its capacity, with just 13.1 cubic hectometres stored as of Tuesday 26 September, compared to 17 a year ago.

The twelve towns and villages in Malaga province that are already experiencing nighttime water restrictions are: Vélez-Málaga, Benamargosa, Iznate, El Borge, Almáchar, Moclinejo, Periana, Sedella, Casabermeja, Almogía, Villanueva de la Concepción and the area south of Torcal de Antequera.