Axarquía town regains ownership of tourist complex after two decades of closure

The Villa Turística in Periana on the eastern side of Malaga province now belongs to the town hall after the Junta de Andalucía officially handed it over free of charge last week. The tourist complex has been closed for 21 years, during which time the town hall has been asking the regional government to hand ownership to the local authority.

Mayor of Periana Rafael Torrubia signed an agreement with the Junta de Andalucía on Wednesday 3 April. Torrubia explained to SUR that the town hall's objective now is for the Villa Turística "to reopen as soon as possible". However, there is no clear plan as to how and when this will happen.

One option would be to lease the complex, as is the case with the nearby La Viñuela, the hotel located next to the reservoir of the same name. Another option is to sell the place through an auction the Junta de Andalucía plans to carry out in the coming months for four other tourist villas that it still owns across the region and which have also been closed for several years. These are the Pinar de la Vidriera facilities in Huéscar (Granada), Cazalla de la Sierra (Seville), Fuenteheridos (Huelva) and the hotel Las Menas del Serón, located in Bacares (Almería).

Security costs

"We are going to hold an extraordinary council meeting to establish our position. If it is auctioned, we want it to be bought by a business group that will reopen it immediately," Torrubia said. "The town hall is not in a position to take over the management directly," he added.

According to an appraisal carried out by the town hall, the tourist complex is worth just 600,000 euros. The town hall will have to assume security costs for the time being until a definitive solution is found

The tourist complex is located about three kilometres from Periana town centre in the hamlet of Cortijo Blanco. It consists of 20 two-bedroom terraced houses, six one-bedroom houses and 14 double rooms, as well as a main building in which the reception, cafeteria, social room, meeting rooms and restaurant were located. The complex also has a swimming pool and an orchard among other facilities.