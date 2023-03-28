Axarquía town hits 20,000 inhabitants milestone

Eugenio Cabezas Compartir Copiar enlace

For the first time in its history the town of Torrox in the Axarquía has surpassed the coveted figure of 20,000 registered inhabitants, according to data provided by Spain’s national statistics institute (INE).

As of 1 January 2023 there were 20,917 people living in the town, which is divided between Torrox Costa and Torrox Pueblo. The milestone population figure means more funding from the regional and state governments and the town will manage some of its own departments including social services.

With this increase, Torrox is very close to matching its neighbour Nerja, which on 1 January 2022 had 21,450 residents; 432 more than in 2021.

This population growth is put down to the greater number of properties in Torrox, as opposed to Nerja, where the number of tourist homes is much higher and the supply of new developments and long term housing is much lower.

Mayor of Torrox since 2015, Óscar Medina, expressed his "enormous satisfaction" to SUR at this "historic milestone". He went on to say, “We continue working and improving, creating public facilities and green areas, as well as the cemetery and a new football pitch in El Morche, which are under construction and will be a reality very soon.”