Axarquía town gives out free ashtrays in bid to keep beaches clean

Torrox town hall has joined the regional network of smoke-free beaches and swimming pools

Eugenio Cabezas

Wednesday, 9 August 2023, 00:31

Torrox town hall in the Axarquía has made 2,500 ashtrays available free of charge to beachgoers in an attempt to stop smokers from leaving cigarette butts on the sand.

In a statement, councillor for beaches, Vanessa López, also pointed out that along the town’s nine kilometres of coastline, three of its beaches have joined the regional network of 'smoke-free beaches and swimming pools'. These are Ferrara, El Morche and El Cenicero.

"The introduction of free ashtrays on the beaches not only contributes to improving the aesthetics of these natural spaces, but also reinforces the commitment of Torrox town hall to environmental sustainability and awareness of the importance of caring for and preserving the coastal environment," said López. As part of the campaign, beachgoers are also being reminded that there are litter bins along the town’s coastline and promenade.

“These proactive measures demonstrate [the town hall’s] dedication to creating a cleaner and healthier environment for all, while strengthening its position as a responsible tourist destination, committed to the quality of life of its inhabitants and visitors,” the statement said.

