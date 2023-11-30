Axarquía town gives green light to recycling centre The facility in Torrox will be open to the general public and will also allow farmers to dispose of plastics, as well as stubble, pasture and other agricultural waste

View from Torrox Pueblo looking towards the coastal part of the town

After years of complaints from residents and opposition politicians, Torrox is to get its first ever municipal recycling centre.

The green light was given at a council meeting on Monday 27 November, but must now get the necessary authorisation from the Andalusian regional government before work can start.

Once work starts, the 'punto limpio' project is expected to take nine months to complete and has a budget of 680,000 euros.

Once open, the facility, which will be located in the Pago de Santilla area, will be open to residents to dispose of household waste which is too big or dangerous to be thrown into the street containers.

It will also allow farmers to dispose of plastics, as well as stubble, pasture and other agricultural waste.