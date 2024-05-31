Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Iznate. SUR
Axarquía sewage treatment plant projects advance
Infrastructure

Axarquía sewage treatment plant projects advance

Once completed, raw sewage will no longer be discharged directly into streams in three villages

Eugenio Cabezas

Axarquía

Friday, 31 May 2024, 12:52

Compartir

The Junta de Andalucía is advancing a project to build sewage treatment plants in three villages in the Axarquía. Last week it announced that projects to build facilities in Puente de Don Manuel (Alcaucín), La Viñuela and Iznate are progressing.

Once built, sewage will no longer be discharged directly into streams in the three villages. The Junta has promised to have the draft project ready in October this year.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair, Volotea, Vueling and easyJet hit with 150-million-euro fine in Spain for carry-on luggage and other extra charges
  2. 2 Inland Malaga town with strong Scottish connections gears up for Douglas Days with 14-kilometre night race
  3. 3 Railings destroyed by vandals replaced at Costa del Sol beauty spot
  4. 4 Pioneering project to repopulate Costa del Sol cliff area with threatened coral launched
  5. 5 Torremolinos Pride ups international vibe with one eye on Europride 2027 bid
  6. 6 Residents of Costa del Sol village start petition against mobile phone mast
  7. 7 These are the winners of the SUR in English 2024 Top International Business Guide and Awards
  8. 8 Puerto Banús gears up for electric-powered Formula 1 on the water
  9. 9 Popular Costa choir to host summer concert in aid of two local charities
  10. 10 Lovers of literature set to descend on Fuengirola

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad