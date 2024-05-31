Axarquía sewage treatment plant projects advance

Infrastructure
Eugenio Cabezas
Axarquía
Friday, 31 May 2024, 12:52
The Junta de Andalucía is advancing a project to build sewage treatment plants in three villages in the Axarquía. Last week it announced that projects to build facilities in Puente de Don Manuel (Alcaucín), La Viñuela and Iznate are progressing.
Once built, sewage will no longer be discharged directly into streams in the three villages. The Junta has promised to have the draft project ready in October this year.
