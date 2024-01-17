Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
There was a minute's silence to remember the victim outside town halls and other government buildings in Malaga province on Tuesday 16 January. SUR
Axarquía murder confirmed as first case of gender violence in Spain in 2024
Crime

Axarquía murder confirmed as first case of gender violence in Spain in 2024

The preliminary result of the autopsy carried out on Ana, the 57-year-old Romanian woman found dead in her home in Torre del Mar, suggests she had been suffocated

Eugenio Cabezas / Europa Press

Torre del Mar

Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 17:57

Compartir

The death of Ana, the 57-year-old Romanian woman who was found at her home in Torre del Mar on Friday 12 January, was confirmed as gender violence on Monday 15 January by Spain’s central government representation in Malaga.

She is the first fatal victim of gender violence in 2024 and the 1239th since records began. Last year a total of 56 deaths were recorded, seven more than in 2021.

Related news

The preliminary result of the autopsy suggests that she died from suffocation according the government's sub-delegate in Malaga province, Javier Salas. When questioned by journalists in Malaga on Saturday 13 January, Salas said, "The preliminary result of the autopsy indicates that she died from suffocation. We are awaiting the definitive results which will take a few days yet.”

The woman’s partner’s was later found in the garage of her son’s house. It is believed that he died by hanging himself, but investigations are ongoing.

The Andalusian regional government delegate in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, expressed her "condolences and support for the family" in a statement on Tuesday 16 January as politicians stood outside town halls and other public buildings for a minute’s silence to remember the victim. Navarro added, "The figures increased last year and we are working in a coordinated way so that the same thing does not happen again in 2024.”

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga and the Costa del Sol face several days of rain and higher temperatures than normal
  2. 2 Scooters in Malaga: These are the new regulations every user needs to know about
  3. 3 Arrests after hooded thieves rob 73-year-old man of supermarket takings in Malaga province town
  4. 4 Drink-driver clocked at 210km/h on Malaga motorway
  5. 5 Price of butane gas cylinders in Spain goes up as of today, and this is what you should be paying
  6. 6 Spanish government bans the use of flavours and aromas in heated tobacco products
  7. 7 Bowling alley and virtual reality zone set to open at Muelle Uno in Malaga
  8. 8 International Croquette Day: Where the popular Spanish tapa originates from and how to make them
  9. 9 Junta de Andalucía clarifies when it will drop mandatory face masks in all healthcare facilities
  10. 10 'I'm full and need to be emptied!': Fuengirola optimises waste collection with new smart bins

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad