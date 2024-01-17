Axarquía murder confirmed as first case of gender violence in Spain in 2024

There was a minute's silence to remember the victim outside town halls and other government buildings in Malaga province on Tuesday 16 January.

The death of Ana, the 57-year-old Romanian woman who was found at her home in Torre del Mar on Friday 12 January, was confirmed as gender violence on Monday 15 January by Spain’s central government representation in Malaga.

She is the first fatal victim of gender violence in 2024 and the 1239th since records began. Last year a total of 56 deaths were recorded, seven more than in 2021.

The preliminary result of the autopsy suggests that she died from suffocation according the government's sub-delegate in Malaga province, Javier Salas. When questioned by journalists in Malaga on Saturday 13 January, Salas said, "The preliminary result of the autopsy indicates that she died from suffocation. We are awaiting the definitive results which will take a few days yet.”

The woman’s partner’s was later found in the garage of her son’s house. It is believed that he died by hanging himself, but investigations are ongoing.

The Andalusian regional government delegate in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, expressed her "condolences and support for the family" in a statement on Tuesday 16 January as politicians stood outside town halls and other public buildings for a minute’s silence to remember the victim. Navarro added, "The figures increased last year and we are working in a coordinated way so that the same thing does not happen again in 2024.”